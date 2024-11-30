Turning steel into fool’s gold: The reverse alchemy of Sanjay Singal
Summary
- After setting up Bhushan Power & Steel in 2002, Singal allegedly spent the next 15 years turning the company into a laboratory of financial deception.
Before Nirav Modi became the face of bank fraud in India, Sanjay Singal at Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) had seemingly perfected the art of turning steel into fool's gold. The sheer numbers in the case filed against him by several investigative agencies are staggering – 157 shell companies and 33 banks duped of ₹47,700 crore in total. The scale of the fraud such that investigators needed to create special teams just to track and verify the paper trail.