Turning steel into fool’s gold: The reverse alchemy of Sanjay Singal

Brazenness behind the numbers

The numbers, however, tell only half the story. The other half is the sheer audacity and complexity of Sanjay Singal’s alleged efforts. By 2015, even as accusations of malfeasance were swirling around the company, his personal wealth was soaring. His net worth was estimated at $1.1 billion in the Forbes list of billionaires that year. He owned properties in many high-end neighbourhoods of Delhi and Mumbai, and a large collection of luxury cars. Well-connected with the well-heeled in Delhi society, his parties, attended by top Bollywood stars, were the talk of the town.