Why Zomato backer Sanjeev Bikhchandani is a bottom-up, not top-down, investor
SummarySanjeev Bikhchandani, Naukri.com’s founder, has transformed into a leading venture capitalist with a keen eye for category-defining companies. In an exclusive interview with Mint, he shares his insights on the evolving landscape of investments, and the future of Zomato and Policybazaar.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani stands tall among the new-age venture capitalists in the country. Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent company of jobs platform Naukri.com that he founded about three decades ago, currently has a market capitalisation of about ₹1.03 trillion. Bikhchandani now spends most of his time investing in and mentoring startups.
Insurance marketplace Policybazaar (owned by PB Fintech Ltd) and food and quick delivery platform Zomato Ltd—early bets that have fetched windfall gains for his venture fund, Info Edge Ventures—are emblematic of Bikhchandani’s investment philosophy: wise investors do not hunt for sectors; they hunt for category-defining companies.
On a Saturday afternoon, Bikhchandani, 61, spent a generous amount of time with Mint, working out of a basement in Delhi’s upscale Panchsheel area, talking about Zomato’s valuations, the quick commerce boom, and what he thinks will help the Info Edge brand outlive him. Edited excerpts: