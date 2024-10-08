Why Zomato backer Sanjeev Bikhchandani is a bottom-up, not top-down, investor

For example, in 2008, if had you told me to look at the insurance-comparison sector, there was no sector. We just met a company and we were interested in it. Likewise, in 2010, if had you told me to look at the restaurant-listing sector, there was no sector. But we met the FoodieBay (Zomato, before it was renamed) team, and we liked them. We liked what they were doing and went in. That’s how we like to do it—bottom-up, not top-down.