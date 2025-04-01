Sanjeev Bikhchandani shares fun fact about April 1: Check why this date matters for Makemytrip, Naukri & Indiamart

Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Tuesday shared fun facts about April 1 and its connection to some Indian startups. He noted that a few early Indian startups—Naukri, Indiamart and Makemytrip—chose this date for their launch, extending anniversary wishes to all three.

Taking to X, Sanjeev Bikhchandani wrote, “Naukri was launched on April 1, 1997. Today is the 28th anniversary of the launch of the first internet business at Info Edge. Indiamart was launched a year earlier on April 1, 1996 and Makemytrip three years later on April 1, 2000 if I remember correctly. It is Makemytrip’s twenty fifth anniversary - congratulations [sic].”

Sanjeev Bikhchandani founded Naukri.com in 1997. He is also the founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, the company that owns Naukri.com.

“April 1 should be made National Startup Day” The post received several reactions within hours, with many congratulating the companies for surviving in the long run.

One user said, “All 3 category creators and survived for over 2 decades and thriving is a rare feat in itself [sic].”

Another pointed out, “April 1 should be made National Startup Day in that case. Interesting fact [sic].”

“Congrats Naukri, Makemytrip and IndiaMart has come long way making a mark in India’s Internet Industry [sic],” remarked another netizen.

“Survival rate of online companies launched on 1st April is very high [sic],” another X user said.

Netizens hail Bikhchandani: “You are a johari master on picking up gems” Many also congratulated Bikhchandani and called him a visionary.

“Visionary stuff from you! What a whirl wind of a ride for Naukri. I remember the green foxpro type interface of Naukri early days. Naukri set the bar, i have read quite a lot of your early days, taking job requirements from newspapers to start with! Congratulations Sir!” one said.

