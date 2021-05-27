OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Sanjiv Kapoor joins Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Group as president

Aviation industry old hand Sanjiv Kapoor on Thursday took to social media platform Twitter to announce that he will be joining the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Group as president effective 1 June, 2021.

"Oberoi is a storied brand and wonderful institution, a true home-grown and world class Indian success story. I am honoured and privileged to be joining them and look forward to working with the Oberoi family from whom I will have a lot to learn," Kapoor said.

He noted that quality, brand, operational & service excellence, and above all basic human decency are things, he is truly passionate about.

"... and those are the essence of the Oberoi DNA and culture. I am really excited about the opportunity given to me to be part of this wonderful and truly respected organization," he added.

Kapoor is an aviation veteran who has worked as chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara and chief operating officer at Spice Jet. An alumnus of Wharton School and Dartmouth College, Kapoor has also worked at Bain & Company, Oracle and North West Airlines.

Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, presently operates 33 hotels across the country, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

