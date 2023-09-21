Sanjiv Puri: Here's what he had to say about ITC's innovation hub3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:07 AM IST
ITC's innovation hub in Bengaluru, the Life Sciences and Technology Centre, celebrated its 50th anniversary. The centre has focused investments in talent, infrastructure, and collaborations, leading to numerous innovations and over 800 patent applications
ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre, the company’s R&D and innovation hub, located in Bengaluru celebrated a momentous milestone of completing five decades of scaling new frontiers in research & development and innovation. This transformational journey of 50 years is testimony to the deep commitment of ITC to nurture a culture of innovation as well as explore science-led growth opportunities for its businesses. Focussed investments have been made over the years in scientific talent, world-class infrastructure and collaborations. Marking this glorious milestone, eminent scientists including Prof Mashelkar, one of India’s most illustrious and decorated scientists, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of The Energy Resources Institute, Prof Ganesh Bagler, Professor, IIIT Delhi and Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna Everest Chair and Director for Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability, National University of Singapore graced the golden jubilee celebrations of ITC-LSTC and shared their rich insights.