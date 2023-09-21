Sanjiv Puri: Here's what he had to say about ITC's innovation hub

ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre, the company’s R&D and innovation hub, located in Bengaluru celebrated a momentous milestone of completing five decades of scaling new frontiers in research & development and innovation. This transformational journey of 50 years is testimony to the deep commitment of ITC to nurture a culture of innovation as well as explore science-led growth opportunities for its businesses. Focussed investments have been made over the years in scientific talent, world-class infrastructure and collaborations. Marking this glorious milestone, eminent scientists including Prof Mashelkar, one of India’s most illustrious and decorated scientists, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of The Energy Resources Institute, Prof Ganesh Bagler, Professor, IIIT Delhi and Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna Everest Chair and Director for Centre for Nanotechnology and Sustainability, National University of Singapore graced the golden jubilee celebrations of ITC-LSTC and shared their rich insights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSTC has served as the hub for the innovation eco-system of ITC. Several vibrant Centres of Excellence have been established in domains like Bio-, Agri- & Materials Sciences, whilst market-led platforms have been created in health & wellness, nutrition, hygiene, agro and crop sciences, as well as sustainable packaging, among others to cater to the constantly evolving needs of consumers. Focused research across identified domains has enabled the harnessing of contemporary advances in relevant core areas to translate ‘proofs of concept’ to novel product opportunities with agility.

The Centre has a rich legacy and has reinvented itself over decades to remain relevant and contemporary. With a team of accomplished scientists who collectively have over 4,000 years of rich R&D and innovation experience, the Centre has been ranked as a top innovator in India in the private sector with over 800 patent applications filed. ITC-LSTC has developed a range of unique innovations right from the world’s smoothest chocolate to gel bar soaps to sustainable packaging solutions and to significantly improving crop yields. Leveraging the market aligned platforms developed by LSTC, ITC has launched over 300 products in the last 3 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chairman Mr Sanjiv Puri delivered the keynote address during the celebratory event. Complimenting the team at ITC-LSTC and generations of scientists who contributed to many innovations, he said that LSTC has the distinction of being the largest private sector innovation centre in the country. It has continued to scale up to address the growing needs as ITC pursues its path of multiple drivers of growth.

Outlining the significance of research and innovation in a world that is confronted with polycrisis, uncertainties, permacrisis due to climate emergency, geo-political dynamics and social inequity, he said, “It is innovation, research, application of science and technology that will help us find solutions to challenging situations that we have to face. It is science that can convert certain challenges into opportunities. Science and technology can open up new pathways for growth and sustainability." Emphasising that there is immense opportunity for innovation in all segments of business that ITC is present in, Mr Puri also stated, “We have to continue to be very consumer-centric. Innovation has to be in the context of consumer needs, aspirations and problems." He further added, “Building the right ecosystem within and outside is extremely important for achieving success."

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Sandeep Kaul, Group Head, R&D, ITC Ltd said, “LSTC symbolizes the spirit of ITC's core values of innovation, excellence and consumer focus. Together we have created a legacy of excellence and I have no doubt that the next 50 years will be marked by even greater achievements as LSTC continuously marches on to actualise its vision of driving purposeful innovation". Dr Suresh Ramamurthi, Head of ITC-LSTC welcomed all guests and stated that while we cherish past achievements, it was the time to dream bigger and make a big impact through bold innovations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}