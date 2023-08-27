Sanjiv Puri warns extreme climate events 'here to stay', companies in India must adapt2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri on Sunday addressed the B20 Summit and said that the extreme climate change events that have plagued the world are ‘here to stay’. Puri further added that companies in India should fine-tune their strategies in accordance to the climate change that has affected existence.