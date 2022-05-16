This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gangadharan holds dual responsibilities at SAP. Over the last 22 years, she rose through the ranks and navigated several strategic and leadership roles to become the first woman to lead SAP Labs India – the place where she started off her career as a young software developer
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU: Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Labs India, and head SAP User Enablement, has been appointed to Siemens India board as an independent director. Gangadharan will bring decades of experience in technology and corporate leadership to help Siemens accelerate its growth in the region.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU: Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Labs India, and head SAP User Enablement, has been appointed to Siemens India board as an independent director. Gangadharan will bring decades of experience in technology and corporate leadership to help Siemens accelerate its growth in the region.
“I am honoured to join the board of directors at Siemens India which is transforming the industry and markets with its wide-ranging portfolio, market-oriented organization structure, global technology leadership and strong local competence. I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with some of the finest minds in the industry to transform the everyday for people leveraging the power of Siemens technology," said Gangadharan.
“I am honoured to join the board of directors at Siemens India which is transforming the industry and markets with its wide-ranging portfolio, market-oriented organization structure, global technology leadership and strong local competence. I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with some of the finest minds in the industry to transform the everyday for people leveraging the power of Siemens technology," said Gangadharan.
She serves on the board of multiple organisations like US-based Qualtrics, Titan Company Ltd, and EverLoop by SAP. In 2021, she was also re-elected to the Nasscom Executive Council for the second consecutive term. Gangadharan is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gangadharan holds dual responsibilities at SAP. Over the last 22 years, she rose through the ranks and navigated several strategic and leadership roles to become the first woman to lead SAP Labs India – the place where she started off her career as a young software developer.
In her current role, she is responsible for product development and innovation at SAP’s Research & Development facilities in India. In her additional responsibility as head of SAP User Enablement, she leads a global unit which provides a consistent, intelligent, and personalized enablement for SAP’s entire product portfolio.