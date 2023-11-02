SAP launches gen AI tools for developers
Summary
- September is 12th quarter of India as company’s fastest growing market in Asia
NEW DELHI : German enterprise software firm SAP on Thursday launched a series of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and extensions for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software suite, SAP Business Technology Platform. However, the company is yet to decide on a pricing strategy for its generative AI capabilities—some of which are not only expensive to build, but can also be costly to run and maintain.