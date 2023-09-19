Sashidhar Jagdishan's re-appointment as HDFC Bank MD and CEO gets RBI approval

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as HDFC Bank MD & CEO |for a period of three more years and he will remain at the post till 26 October 2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said,"In continuation of our intimation dated March 4, 2023, we wish to inform you that pursuant to an application which was made by the Bank to the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI") upon recommendation of the Bank’s Board of Directors in this regard, the RBI vide its communication dated September 18, 2023, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan (DIN: 08614396) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. October 27, 2023 to October 26, 2026."

Sashidhar Jagdishan has an overall experience of over thirty-one (31) years. Mr. Jagdishan has completed his graduation in Science with specialization in Physics, is a Chartered Accountant by profession and holds a Master's degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. He joined the Bank in 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. He became Business Head - Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in 2008. He played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank, and led the finance function with a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, he was the Group Head of the Bank in addition to overseeing the functions of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.