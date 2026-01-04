Satya Nadella just wrote his first blog on AI. Did he use Copilot to pen it? What we found

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is spending his free time doing a number of things, and going back to the good old blogging seems to be his new venture. Nadella, who announced a new Microsoft CEO last year, is looking beyond the technical side of the company and coming back to his followers with the ancient art of writing and speaking about his company's year ahead. However, a new report has pointed out that his own writing sounds somewhat like ‘Copilot’.

According to the report by Windows Central, Satya Nadella in his latest blog on sn-scratchpad included a few phrases that it said was ‘eerily similar’ to the text generated by Microsoft's own AI chatbot Copilot.

Did Satya Nadella use AI to write on AI? The Windows Central report further alleged that some phrases of Satya Nadella's blog were similar to Copilot texts, and even gave out some examples. See them below.

"We have moved past the initial phase of discovery and are entering a phase of widespread diffusion."

"We are beginning to distinguish between "spectacle" and "substance"."

"Amidst this “model overhang,” where capability is outpacing our current ability to use it to have real world impact."

"This is what I hope we will collectively push for in ‘26 and beyond." What AI detection tool found The author opined that it was “most likely” that the text was assisted with an AI agent rather than be completely generated by a chatbot like Copilot.

However, when Livemint ran a check on an independent AI detection platform, the percentage of AI-generated text was 9.65% — a nominal number that does not prove anything.

The overall verdict for Satya Nadella's blog was that it was ‘human written’.

The author has however acknowledged that the article in question was written “mostly playfully” and specifically said that they did not question Nadella's intelligence.

What did Satya Nadella say in his blog? In his most recent blog, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he wants you to stop calling AI “slop”, but acknowledged that his company and other AI companies needed to get several stuff right when it came to artificial intelligence.

“We need to get beyond the arguments of slop vs sophistication and develop a new equilibrium in terms of our ‘theory of the mind’ that accounts for humans being equipped with these new cognitive amplifier tools as we relate to each other,” he wrote.

Nadella further shared his vision for 2026 and beyond.

“Computing throughout its history has been about empowering people and organizations to achieve more, and AI must follow the same path. If we do that, it can become one of the most profound waves of computing yet,” the Microsoft CEO wrote.

