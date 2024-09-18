‘Saver turns investor in a rebalance,’ says Uday Kotak, as Indian households embrace equities, mutual funds

Indian households are increasingly turning away from traditional saving methods towards more dynamic investment avenues, according to a recent analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities, supported by Bloomberg and company data. This shift is highlighted in the changing composition of household financial assets from 2014 to 2024, marking a move from savings to investments.

Uday Kotak, Chairperson of Kotak Securities, commented on the trend, emphasizing the need for a broader perspective on managing finances. "Saver turns investor in a rebalance of household financial assets. Bank deposits move from 53% to 42% between 2020 and 2024. Future is a holistic approach to financial services. Time for mindset change," Kotak stated.

As per the data, there has been a noticeable decrease in the proportion of bank deposits, comprising Current Accounts (CA), Savings Accounts (SA), and Fixed Deposits (FD), from a dominant 53% in 2020 down to 42% in 2024. This trend underscores a growing preference for equities and mutual funds, both of which saw an increase from 10% and 9% in 2020 to 12% each by 2024.

Further diversification is evident in the doubling of investments in Portfolio Management Services or Alternative Investment Funds (PMS/AIF), rising from 1% in 2020 to 2% in 2024. Meanwhile, insurance and pension products have maintained a stable share, with slight growth in the period.

Indian market scenario Recently, Kotak Institutional Equities analysis revealed a few critical factors have been underpinning these elevated valuations. The report highlights an enthusiastic sentiment among non-institutional investors, who tend to be less sensitive to price, a robust macroeconomic environment, and a positive outlook for future earnings as key contributors to the current market conditions.