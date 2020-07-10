Saving small businesses is critical amid the pandemic: Ajay Banga

Their prominence and their ability to play an influencing role has certainly reduced over the last decade. But the fact that trade grew so well over the last three-four decades was not by accident. It was by harmonization of standards, by arbitration systems of the WTO, by the creation of level playing field rules, by the blocs like the G20 collaborating during the great financial crisis. We got to be a little careful. India has a stated aim to be strong in manufacturing. A version of that is Atmanirbhar Bharat. You can make in India for domestic consumption but the bigger prize is to make in India for the world. How do you make in India for the world if you do not submerge yourself in the supply chains of global companies? To do that, you have to do a few things. Very often, in a supply chain, a product will go in and out (of factories) five or six times before it’s fully made. You need custom rules that enable that, infrastructure, skilled labour, the right cost of production, subsidies and tax benefits. You also need participation in trade agreements, a degree of assurance around taxation systems. India has made enormous progress in trying to improve the ease of doing business because the prime minister and the government is focussed on this. It doesn’t happen in one year. It takes years for the ship to change in direction. But time is of the essence here and anything you can do to strengthen the movement is a good thing.