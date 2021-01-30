Rama Mohan Rao Amara appointed as the MD and CEO of SBI Card

Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara as the MD & CEO of SBI Card. He has exhibited reliable and proficient leadership, while managing key assignments across India and abroad. His vision and strategic approach would be a key enabler to lead the rapidly growing credit card business. We are confident that he will be able to further strengthen SBI Card's position and thereby increase value for all stakeholders."