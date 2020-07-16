Subscribe
Home >Companies >People >SBI Cards' MD, CEO Hardayal Prasad resigns, Ashwini Tewari to take charge
SBI Cards and Payments has shown growth as both its cards in force and total spends have jumped

SBI Cards' MD, CEO Hardayal Prasad resigns, Ashwini Tewari to take charge

1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Hardayal Prasad has tendered his resignation from directorship of the company
  • Ashwini Kumar Tewari has been appointed as the new managing director and CEO of the company with effect from 1 August for a period of 2 years

SBI Cards and Payment Services today announced that the company's board has accepted the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Hardayal Prasad. The State Bank of India has nominated Ashwini Kumar Tewari as the new MD and CEO, who will take charge from August 1.

In a regulatory filing, SBI Cards said the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 15 has approved the resignation of Hardayal Prasad, who tendered his resignation from directorship of the company with effect from the close of business hours of July 31, 2020, owing to his voluntary retirement from SBI.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari has been appointed as the new managing director and CEO of the company with effect from 1 August for a period of 2 years, subject to all the requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), the company goes by the brand name SBI Card.

