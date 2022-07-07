SBI General Insurance appoints Paritosh Tripathi as MD and CEO

Before joining SBI General Insurance, Tripathi was general manager, operations, internal banking group, with State Bank of India and was also on the Board of Sterling Bank, Nigeria, and SBI Canada.
SBI General Insurance Company Ltd. has appointed Paritosh Tripathi as managing director and chief executive officer, effective 5 July. He was nominated by the parent company, State Bank of India, and P.C. Kandpal.
Tripathi is in-charge of the SBI General Insurance’s overall business strategy & growth, operations, budgets, and strategic growth. He has over 32 years of banking experience. In the first half of his banking career, he had worked primarily in the MSME and mid-corporate segment, shifting international banking and Bancassurance later.
From 2017 to 2020, he was Head Bancassurance, firstly with SBI Mutual Fund and then with SBI General Insurance. Prior to that, he was Head FI Relationship (East Asia) in Hong Kong and CEO SBI DIFC Branch in Dubai. Before taking up these international roles, he was with SBI Delhi Circle where he handled various assignments in the bank.