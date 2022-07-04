‘SBI to use analytics to track emerging stress across sectors’

We have so much data in the system. It would be useful to leverage this data not only from the risk perspective but also to see how things are moving in real-time in various parts of the country and different sectors. This is one area where we would like to use artificial intelligence and machine learning. Right now, our analytical teams are embedded in the risk, products divisions and operational risk areas. We get all the non-performing asset (NPA) data from across the country, including individual account data, and the aggregation happens at the circle level. Say there are problems in the steel sector in a particular state; one way to know is to track media reports but is our database showing impending stress from that region? After it becomes NPA, it will have to be dealt with, but if there are early indicators of stress, then this can be handled proactively.