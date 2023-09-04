SBICAP appoints Suresh Shukla as business chief1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Aided by an advanced technology platform catering to a customer-base of at least 4.2 million, SBICAP Securities is perceived to be on a high-growth trajectory
Mumbai: The broking arm of State Bank of India, SBICAP Securities Ltd., on Monday appointed Suresh Shukla as its chief business officer. This comes at a time when stock broking, deal-making activities and secondary market transactions are making a comeback.
