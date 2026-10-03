SBI-led consortium tells Bombay HC Mallya owes over ₹8,700 crore; counters his claim of recovering more than dues

A consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) recently informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that, as of 31 August, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya owes lenders roughly ₹8,752 crore.

According to a report by The Economic Times, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, founder of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines and former chairman of United Breweries Group, has settled dues amounting to ₹10,270 crore. The lenders’ statement contradicts Mallya’s claim that the banks had already recovered more than the amount owed to them.

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Banks' consortium files affidavit in Mallya's case: What we know In an affidavit, the banks informed the Bombay HC that the debt recovery officer had "temporarily recovered" ₹10,270 crore under a bond undertaking provided by the consortium. The lenders added that an additional ₹544.58 crore was also recovered before the lawsuit was filed before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). However, according to a previous affidavit filed in January this year, ₹8,135.63 crore, excluding legal and other expenses, was yet to be recovered.

Citing a senior banker, ET reported that the recovery amount should not be considered separately from the dues that continue to be outstanding under the recovery certificate, including subsequent accruals. The banker added that the consortium maintains that substantial amounts are still legally recoverable, despite the assets and proceeds realised to date.

Banks noted that the previous outstanding amount had subsequently risen to ₹8,751.86 crore, excluding legal and other expenses, by 31 August. The disclosure comes at a significant time, since Mallya has previously stated in court that the consortium had already recovered more than what he originally owed.

Further, the lenders also informed the court that several shares attached in the case against Mallya continue to be intact and have not been sold.

Mallya sought quashing of criminal cases Earlier, in 2020, Mallya moved the high court and sought dismissal of criminal cases against him, arguing that his long-standing dispute with the lenders had been settled since they had fully recovered their dues. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted its response in the case. Last month, the high court asked SBI to file an affidavit responding to Mallya’s plea.

The latest affidavit was filed before the Bombay High Court in response to the fugitive businessman's plea seeking to quash the money laundering case against him. However, the SBI-led consortium opposed his plea, stating that Mallya’s criminal application challenging the 31 December 2019 order is without merit and should be rejected.

Mallya battles two-way battle with banks, investigating agencies The dispute between Mallya, the SBI-led consortium, and investigating agencies has progressed along two separate fronts: recovery of outstanding bank dues and criminal proceedings. While banks have sought recovery via the DRT and sale or recovery of his attached assets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have pursued cases alleging criminal conspiracy, bank fraud, and money laundering tied to loans extended to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The ED has maintained that Mallya's assets worth nearly ₹14,132 crore have been returned to SBI, but added that such recoveries only amount to the settlement of civil claims and cannot quash pending criminal proceedings against the fugitive businessman under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).