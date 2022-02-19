Scales tilted in favour of  NARCL,  says  Bansal

Regulatory norms require banks to use the Swiss Challenge method for auctioning bad loans of ₹100 crore and above. Under the method, lenders will publicly call for counter bids to match the initial offer by NARCL. If they do not get an improved offer, NARCL’s bid is chosen. However, if counter bids exceed the initial bid, NARCL has the option to match the improved offer. “The only catch here is that it is not a level-playing field since NARCL would buy in the 15:85 structure while, as I understand, other ARCs would have to offer 100% cash," Bansal said, referring to the payment terms for NARCL, which will have to pay 15% of the total bid in upfront cash and the rest as security receipts guaranteed by the government.