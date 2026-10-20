Schaeffler India CEO Harsha Gopal Kadam taken into custody over factory accident that killed 2 workers

Schaeffler India CEO and Managing Director Harsha Gopal Kadam was taken into custody on October 19 as part of a probe into a fatal accident at the company's Talegaon facility in Pune in June, the company disclosed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 9, 2026, when a sudden release of carbon dioxide gas during a scheduled cylinder replacement killed two workers employed by a service provider to the company. Kadam was taken into custody by the Talegaon MIDC Police Station late Monday for investigation into the case.

What Schaeffler India said In its exchange filing, Schaeffler India said Kadam had been taken into custody for investigation by the Talegaon MIDC Police Station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The company said it and its officers had cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so.

"The Company is evaluating the developments in consultation with its legal advisors, has complied and continues to comply with all laws applicable to it and will take all steps necessary in accordance with applicable law to resolve the situation," it said.

Scope of investigation expanded Despite the development, Schaeffler India said its business operations continued in the ordinary course.

In its regulatory filing, the company further said that the scope of the investigation had been expanded to include Kadam on the basis that he is considered the "occupier" of the factory premises under applicable law. The company said it, its employees and officers, along with the managing director, had been cooperating with the authorities. Kadam was taken into custody at around 6.40 pm on October 19, according to the filing.