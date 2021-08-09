MUMBAI: Schneider Electric India has appointed Senthil Kumar Venkataramanujulu as Vice President, Industry Business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Senthil’s appointment comes at a time when digital adoption has taken a leap due to the pandemic.

"In his new role, Senthil will not only push for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform across enterprises to generate higher efficiencies and take it to newer heights but will also accelerate the next generation software-centric offers, enabling a transition from the existing technology paradigm," the company said.

Senthil has in the past, worked with Eurotherm- part of the Invensys Group and got associated with Schneider Electric in 2013 after the company acquired Invensys. He has over 28 years of experience across segments including semiconductors, automotive and aerospace, pharma, glass, pulp and paper, rubber & tyre.

Senthil has worked at ITC Bhadrachalam PaperBoards Limited, Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Saint Gobain Glass Limited, and MRF Tyres prior to joining Schneider Electric.

