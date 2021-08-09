Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Schneider Electric India appoints Senthil Kumar as Vice President

Schneider Electric India appoints Senthil Kumar as Vice President

Premium
Senthil has worked at ITC Bhadrachalam PaperBoards Limited, Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Saint Gobain Glass Limited, and MRF Tyres prior to joining Schneider Electric
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Senthil’s appointment comes at a time when digital adoption has taken a leap due to the pandemic

MUMBAI: Schneider Electric India has appointed Senthil Kumar Venkataramanujulu as Vice President, Industry Business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

MUMBAI: Schneider Electric India has appointed Senthil Kumar Venkataramanujulu as Vice President, Industry Business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Senthil’s appointment comes at a time when digital adoption has taken a leap due to the pandemic.

Senthil’s appointment comes at a time when digital adoption has taken a leap due to the pandemic.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"In his new role, Senthil will not only push for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform across enterprises to generate higher efficiencies and take it to newer heights but will also accelerate the next generation software-centric offers, enabling a transition from the existing technology paradigm," the company said.

Senthil has in the past, worked with Eurotherm- part of the Invensys Group and got associated with Schneider Electric in 2013 after the company acquired Invensys. He has over 28 years of experience across segments including semiconductors, automotive and aerospace, pharma, glass, pulp and paper, rubber & tyre.

Senthil has worked at ITC Bhadrachalam PaperBoards Limited, Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Saint Gobain Glass Limited, and MRF Tyres prior to joining Schneider Electric.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

More than 13 million people died of covid in urban Indi ...

Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

Premium

India needs to track and publish data on breakthrough infections

Premium

A new entrant to the club is India's highest-paid IT executive

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!