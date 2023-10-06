SEC to compel Elon Musk to testify in investigation of his Twitter acquisition
SEC seeks court order to compel Elon Musk to testify in probe of Twitter acquisition.
As a part of a probe into Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it is pursuing a court order compelling him to testify. Musk earlier failed to show up for testimony on September 15 despite receiving an investigative subpoena from the SEC and not objecting at the time it was delivered, according to a filing made by the SEC in a federal court in San Francisco.