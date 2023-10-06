As a part of a probe into Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it is pursuing a court order compelling him to testify. Musk earlier failed to show up for testimony on September 15 despite receiving an investigative subpoena from the SEC and not objecting at the time it was delivered, according to a filing made by the SEC in a federal court in San Francisco. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location," AP quoted SEC as stating.

"SEC has already taken Mr. Musk's testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation — enough is enough," Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an emailed statement.

According to the SEC, it has been gathering information on the time before Musk's takeover of Twitter in 2022, when the firm was still publicly listed. It claimed that it had not come to the conclusion that anyone had broken the federal securities laws.

After a legal dispute with the former management of the social media firm, the Tesla CEO finalised his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter and take it private in October 2022.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter last week rejected Musk's attempt to dismiss the case, expressing doubt about suggestions that "Musk was somehow 'too busy' to comply with SEC disclosure rules about his ownership stake in Twitter, while simultaneously buying millions of shares of stock of Twitter, tweeting about the state of Twitter as a social media platform, and meeting with several Twitter executives and insiders." Carter, however, did dismiss part of the lawsuit alleging the actions amounted to insider trading.

The SEC claims in its court filing that Musk has no justification for refusing to cooperate with the inquiry despite the agency's responsibility for protecting investors and its vast investigative powers.

A hearing on the matter is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 9 in San Francisco.

(With AP inputs)

