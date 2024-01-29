'Secret to navigating this chaos...': KM Birla pens his thoughts in letter to shareholders
Birla emphasized the government’s role in accelerated high-growth trajectory the country has taken, as it is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation
New Delhi: KM Birla in his annual note on Monday highlighted the many milestones achieved by the Aditya Birla Group in recent months. The industry veteran cited a letter penned by his grandfather, GD Birla, 50 years earlier to explain that the “secret to navigating this chaos" of changing times lay in “embracing the ideas and values which have permanence and enduring relevance".