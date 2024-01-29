'Secret to navigating this chaos...': KM Birla's annual note

New Delhi: KM Birla in his annual note on Monday highlighted the many milestones achieved by the Aditya Birla Group in recent months. The industry veteran cited a letter penned by his grandfather, GD Birla, 50 years earlier to explain that the “secret to navigating this chaos" of changing times lay in “embracing the ideas and values which have permanence and enduring relevance".

The year 2023 has been a milestone for the conglomerate, as the market cap of the group skyrocketed to around $90 billion, a 40% growth, said Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. “Our scale manufacturing businesses consolidated their leadership positions, and our consumer businesses are on the brink of transformational growth. And with the launch of two new and large businesses in 2024, we are constructing a growth platform with a unique mix of strength and scope".

He also reflected on the strides that the Indian economy has made. He emphasized the government’s role in the accelerated high-growth trajectory the country has taken, as it is awash with optimism, pride, and anticipation.

“As large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, India seems to stride forward with unwavering optimism. This is the dynamism and energy of a young country and ancient civilization that has found its voice and footing," Birla said.

Birla said it was time to introduce the 'National Confidence Index' to capture the burgeoning confidence sweeping across India. He attributed the nation's optimistic outlook and forward momentum to its accelerated growth trajectory, commending the government's significant role in this development.

Birla emphasized the crucial role globalization can play in current times. “Globalization in its authentic form doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. And the model of globalization that will always work is founded on openness, mutual trust, and transparency," he said. “It turns out that it's not just capital and commodities crossing borders—globalization also, unexpectedly, forges friendships."

