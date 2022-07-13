HCL Technologies Ltd continues to see robust growth momentum in its services business, driven by digital engineering and application services with cloud adoption being a horizontal theme across services and verticals. Clients continue to spend in their digital transformation initiatives despite partial concerns around recession in some select sectors. In an interview, C. Vijayakumar, the company’s chief executive and managing director, spoke about the trends in client spending, new markets, and attrition challenges. Edited excerpts:

In your recent conversations with clients, do you see them cut their technology budgets due to an anticipated recession?

I think so far, the conversations with clients indicate that they consider digital transformation spend as a very critical initiative. And I have not heard of any significant change in that. There are obviously some pockets where there is some kind of reduction, but largely the trend is intact.

Which pockets do you see a reduction in spend?

There has been some reduction within manufacturing, retail and CPG (consumer packaged goods) etc. But these are minor reductions here and there and nothing that really changes the overall assessment of the situation.

Which are some of the key technology areas that clients are really looking to invest in?

The most significant areas of investments include cloud transformation, application modernization, and data analytics…industrial engineering firms are looking at industry 4.0 or what we call as industry next. So, these are some of the areas they are looking to invest in. Automation is again a big theme as customers continue to enhance their focus on automation.

In the absence of any mega deals of over $1 billion, what kind of deals are you focusing on?

Mega deals are always very spiky and they come in once in a while. But I think there are a lot of opportunities in large deals in the range of $100-500 million. Even in the June quarter, we closed a number of $100 million plus deals. We saw strong client addition across all categories. On a year-on-year basis, the number of $100 million plus clients was up by 3 while $50 million plus clients was up by 5.

What’s your strategy to expand beyond your key markets?

In India, we are already present in a number of smaller towns and cities. About six years back, we set up our presence in Madurai, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vijayawada. Now, we have over 20,000 people in these locations. And globally, we have identified few countries as focus countries like Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and Japan. These are large IT spending markets and so, we are trying to expand in these markets by acquiring more clients and growing the business. We are also targeting some new frontier countries like Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Portugal and a few countries in North Asia. It is a business opportunity. In countries like Vietnam, we are also using it as a delivery location because we get good talent and so, we are trying to expand our delivery base there.