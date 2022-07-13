See lots of $100-500 mn deal opportunities: HCL2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:17 PM IST
- The most significant areas of investments include cloud transformation, data analytics, application modernization: C. Vijayakumar
Listen to this article
HCL Technologies Ltd continues to see robust growth momentum in its services business, driven by digital engineering and application services with cloud adoption being a horizontal theme across services and verticals. Clients continue to spend in their digital transformation initiatives despite partial concerns around recession in some select sectors. In an interview, C. Vijayakumar, the company’s chief executive and managing director, spoke about the trends in client spending, new markets, and attrition challenges. Edited excerpts: