See lots of $100-500 mn deal opportunities: HCL

In India, we are already present in a number of smaller towns and cities. About six years back, we set up our presence in Madurai, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Vijayawada. Now, we have over 20,000 people in these locations. And globally, we have identified few countries as focus countries like Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and Japan. These are large IT spending markets and so, we are trying to expand in these markets by acquiring more clients and growing the business. We are also targeting some new frontier countries like Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Portugal and a few countries in North Asia. It is a business opportunity. In countries like Vietnam, we are also using it as a delivery location because we get good talent and so, we are trying to expand our delivery base there.