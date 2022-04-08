Seeing more demand for food experiences: Haitham Mattar

We’ve seen a shift from the timeline in how people plan and book in advance. So, now, the lead time is shorter and shorter. People plan their holidays at much shorter notice now than they used to in the past. So, it has been quite difficult for us to forecast the future in terms of occupancies and average rates. And even to budget, it’s been quite a challenge for us, as we’ve seen, sometimes recovery is a lot faster than anticipated. So, for example, the first quarter of this year, the recovery across many regions and India, in particular, was much faster than anticipated and we will continue to go through that probably for the next two years.