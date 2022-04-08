Seeing more demand for food experiences: Haitham Mattar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
70% of the spends today are on experiences and probably 50% of that is on gastronomical experiences, Haitham Mattar managing director, IMEA for InterContinental Hotels Group said
With the Indian travel and tourism industry making a slow recovery from the covid-induced turmoil, international hospitality companies are starting to renew their bets on this market.
There has been an improvement in demand for vacations, city breaks and business travel in India, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa, for the InterContinental Hotels Group, which owns brands like Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, said in an interview. Room rates are, however, still to recover and currently 15-20% below pre-covid levels.
How has the business of hotels changed for you since covid?
We’ve seen a shift from the timeline in how people plan and book in advance. So, now, the lead time is shorter and shorter. People plan their holidays at much shorter notice now than they used to in the past. So, it has been quite difficult for us to forecast the future in terms of occupancies and average rates. And even to budget, it’s been quite a challenge for us, as we’ve seen, sometimes recovery is a lot faster than anticipated. So, for example, the first quarter of this year, the recovery across many regions and India, in particular, was much faster than anticipated and we will continue to go through that probably for the next two years.
Any other way by which business has shifted for hotels?
One of the real trends is that people are paying for experiences. Statistics show that 70% of the spends today are on experiences and probably 50% of that 70% is on gastronomical experiences as people, especially coming in internationally, want to connect with the people of the country. They’re visiting their culture, their heritage and probably, food is the closest way for international travellers to connect through. So, therefore, we’re seeing a greater demand for gastronomic experiences.
How important is India for IHG?
In Southwest Asia, India is our largest market with probably the largest footprint as well. Here, we have 41 hotels across four of our core brands. We have the second largest footprint in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia where we are the largest operator with 38 hotels and 18,000 rooms. Our pipeline for growth in terms of opportunities remains in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and India predominantly, and parts of Africa.
Have the room rates bounced back?
So, in Dubai, for example, we have seen a great recovery. We are now at the 2019 baseline in average rates of occupancy. Saudi Arabia is getting very close to the 2019 base. On average rates in India, we’re still not there in terms of average rates, but we are about 18% to 20% away from 2019. But we are at the 2019 baseline when it comes to occupancy levels and the demand is there. As consumers start to travel more and more across borders, we’ll probably see an uplift in our average room rates.
Has the exponential demand for domestic travel helped your business overall here?
Indeed. Look at the Indian domestic travellers, whether it’s vacations or city breaks, or now, also business travel has started to recover from the domestic market and remains to be the strongest now with the ease of travel and restrictions across the world. We’re starting to see demand growing in to India as well and as you have heard, for example, Emirates Airlines has now gone into full capacity from 1 April, which is great to start servicing different cities across the nation.
Is India a good feeder market for hotels in the Middle East?
India is the strongest market in the UAE. It’s the number one market for Dubai, for example. It’s also a very strong interest in Oman and Abu Dhabi. We are seeing a quick return of this market back into the UAE. And we also have seen now with the recent visit from the leadership in Saudi Arabia into India, this will certainly start to grow demand back into Saudi Arabia especially with the ease of restrictions into the holy cities.
With the Muslim community here, they will start to travel during the holy month and post that during Hajj.
So, demand from India into the Middle East is actually quite critical.
