Sergey Brin net worth: Google co-founder back to No. 4 spot as Alphabet shares take a hit; this AI boss is new No. 3

Sergey Brin saw his net worth rise fast earlier this week, when shares of Google parent Alphabet logged a record rally powered by an impressive year-long rally fuelled by the company's sharpened focus on artificial intelligence tools.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated27 Nov 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Google co-founder Sergey Brin
Google co-founder Sergey Brin (AFP)

After remaining the third richest person in the world for two consecutive days, Google co-founder Sergey Brin saw his wealth shrink, leading him to fall to the fourth place in the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

On Tuesday, Brin toppled Oracle's Larry Ellison to become the third richest person in the world. However, that did not last for too long as Alphabet shares took a hit, bringing down Sergey Brin's net worth as he owns a stake in the company.

Sergey Brin net worth

According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, Sergey Brin's net worth is $243.10 billion. In the past one day, his net worth has fallen by a whopping $2.5 billion, or 1.01%.

When he took over Larry Ellison on Tuesday, Sergey Brin's net worth was $248.4 billion — a jump of $6.4 billion in one day.

Brin's Google co-founder partner Larry Page meanwhile remained in the No. 2 position on the list.

Larry Ellison topples Sergey Brin

Meanwhile, Larry Ellison of Oracle raced to the third position in the Forbes list, throwing off Sergey Brin from the position.

As per latest data, Larry Ellison's net worth is $256.4 billion, making him the third richest in the world after Elon Musk and Larry Page.

Alphabet, Oracle share price

Alphabet shares traded in red on Wednesday's close, down by 1.08% to $320.50 apiece, ending a 13% rally for the Google parent since Friday.

The shares rose marginally by 0.17% during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock took a hit mainly due to profit booking and fears of an AI bubble.

Meanwhile, Oracle shares rose over 4% during Wednesday's close, trading at $204.96 apiece.

Top 10 richest billionaires of the world — Updated list

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in the world as of Wednesday's market close, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list —

1. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) – $480.5 billion

2. Larry Page (Google) – $262.2 billion

3. Larry Ellison (Oracle) – $256.4 billion

4. Sergey Brin (Google) – $243.1 billion

5. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – $241.0 billion

6. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) – $217.4 billion

7. Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH) – $186.6 billion

8. Jensen Huang (Semiconductors) – $156.6 billion

9. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) – $151.5 billion

10. Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) – $151.1 billion

Key Takeaways
  • Market volatility can significantly impact billionaire rankings in real-time.
  • The tech industry's focus on AI is driving rapid changes in company valuations.
  • Profit booking and investor sentiment can lead to sudden stock price corrections.
Net Worth
