Sergey Brin net worth hits $248.4 billion, making him 3rd richest as Google co-founder duo now trail Elon Musk

Google co-founder Sergey Brin on Tuesday became the third-richest person in the world, taking away the position from Oracle's Larry Ellison, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

While Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world still, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have become the second and third most wealthiest persons globally.

Both the co-founders toppled Larry Ellison to occupy the No.2 and No.3 positions — all within a matter of two days.

Sergey Brin net worth According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, Sergey Brin's net worth now stands at $248.4 billion. That is a jump of $6.4 billion in one day.

A combined $18.3 billion and $16.9 billion were added to Page and Brin's wealth since Monday, according to Forbes, amid an investor optimism on Alphabet shares.

While he has stepped down as the company's president, Sergey Brin still owns a stake at Google parent Alphabet.

Alphabet shares rise Alphabet was on track to hit a historic $4 trillion market valuation on Tuesday, powered by an impressive year-long rally fueled by the Google parent's sharpened focus on artificial intelligence tools.

Shares of the company were up 4.1% at $331.7 in premarket trading, putting the company on course to breach the key milestone at the open.

Alphabet stock price jumped 2.6% to $327 after the US stock market open on Tuesday.

Who is Sergey Brin? Sergey Brin, a native of Moscow, moved to the United States when he was six years old.

He is the co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google — the largest search engine operator in the world.

Brin founded Google in 1998 with his friend Larry Page, when he was getting his PhD from Stanford University. He received a bachelor of science degree with honours in mathematics and computer science from the University of Maryland at College Park.

Top 10 richest people in the world Here is a list of the top 10 richest people in the world and their net worth:

1. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) – $470.6 billion

2. Larry Page (Google) – $265.6 billion

3. Sergey Brin (Google) – $246.3 billion

4. Larry Ellison (Oracle) – $241.5 billion

5. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – $239 billion

6. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) – $215.2 billon

7. Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH) – $184.3 billion

8. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) – $150.3 billion

9. Jensen Huang (Semiconductors) – $149.4 billion