"Yes@sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best to ramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We aregrateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’smedical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,"Poonawalla said in a tweet.
Earlier Sajjan Jindal hadtweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its ManagingDirector Krishna Ella: "The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and@BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up theircapacities."
Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in theforefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave ofthe pandemic continues to ravage various states.