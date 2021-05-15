Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Serum doing best to ramp up Covishield vaccine production: Adar Poonawalla

Serum doing best to ramp up Covishield vaccine production: Adar Poonawalla

Premium
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India
1 min read . 10:22 PM IST PTI

  • Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in theforefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave ofthe pandemic continues to ravage various states.

NEW DELHI : Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Yes@sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best to ramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We aregrateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’smedical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,"Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Earlier Sajjan Jindal hadtweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its ManagingDirector Krishna Ella: "The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and@BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up theircapacities."

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in theforefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave ofthe pandemic continues to ravage various states.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!