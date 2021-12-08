Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  Serum Institute Executive Director Suresh Jadhav passes away at 72

Serum Institute Executive Director Suresh Jadhav passes away at 72

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Suresh Jadhav (Photo credit: Twitter/ Prashant Yadav)
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

A stalwart in the Indian vaccine manufacturing sector, Dr Jadhav was part of SII's leadership as the company rushed ahead to produce Covishield anti-Covid-19 vaccine for the country and the world

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dr Suresh Jadhav, the Executive Director of Serum Institute of India (SII), passed away in Pune after prolonged illness. He was 72 years old. Dr Jadhav is survived by his wife and two children.

A stalwart in the Indian vaccine manufacturing sector, Dr Jadhav was part of SII's leadership as the company rushed ahead to produce Covishield anti-Covid-19 vaccine for the country and the world.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at World Health Organisation, extended his condolences on Dr Jadhav's death. “Very sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest In Peace," she posted on Twitter.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, expressed his sorrow at the demise of Dr Jadhav.

“The Serum Institute of India family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences," posted Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII.

“Suresh Jadhav was a stalwart of vaccine manufacturing in India. He built the technical capabilities of Serum Institute of India from the ground up. His humility & down-to-earth style always impressed me. His passing away is a sad day for all in the vaccine industry, especially the DCVMN," wrote Prashant Jadhav, a recognised sscholar in the field of healthcare supply chains.

 

