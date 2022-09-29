Services lobby chief flays FTP deferment

We have identified 12 champion sectors. In the case of hotels, we have asked for the waiver of 18% GST, and allow GST refund to tourists for local purchases. For medical tourism we have sought relaxation of visa norms and faster visa processing. A (patient) cannot wait so long for a visa. Most importantly, for incentives, we have told them that although exports are growing it doesn’t mean that they don’t need incentives. Incentives will really help further our exports. The commerce minister’s view is that the sector is growing without any incentives, so they don’t need support. But, we have been asking the government to give incentives, even for a few sectors, as it will help.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}