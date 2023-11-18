Setback for Meta as head of augmented reality software departs, affecting operating system development
Meta's head of augmented reality software, Don Box, is stepping down, raising questions about the progress of developing a custom operating system for its planned AR glasses
NEW YORK: Meta's head of augmented reality software is stepping down from his role, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday, raising questions about the company's progress in developing a custom operating system for its planned AR glasses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message