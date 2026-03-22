Recently, Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s long-time chief executive, said he will step down once a successor is found. His 18-year tenure unfolded in two distinct acts.
Built on subscriptions, tested by AI: Inside Shantanu Narayen’s Adobe legacy
SummaryShantanu Narayen's subscription gamble paid off. His successor faces a harder bet on artificial intelligence.
Recently, Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s long-time chief executive, said he will step down once a successor is found. His 18-year tenure unfolded in two distinct acts.
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