Built on subscriptions, tested by AI: Inside Shantanu Narayen’s Adobe legacy

Headcount rose from about 3,000 when Narayen took over to 31,360 by November 2025. The workforce is geographically distributed: the US accounts for about 36% of employees, concentrated in leadership and research roles, while India makes up roughly 29%, with engineering centred in Noida and Bengaluru. Part of that expansion came through acquisitions. Adobe spent more than $15 billion on companies such as Omniture, Marketo, and Magento, building out its Digital Experience segment and adding teams focused on enterprise customers.