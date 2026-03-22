Built on subscriptions, tested by AI: Inside Shantanu Narayen’s Adobe legacy

The first was a triumph. He remade Adobe from a boxed-software vendor into a subscription powerhouse, lifting revenue from about $3 billion in 2007 to more than $24 billion by 2025. The second was a reckoning. As generative artificial intelligence (AI) and collaborative tools reshaped the industry, Adobe faced a sharp valuation decline, a high-profile regulatory setback and rising doubts about whether its moat can withstand a new generation of AI-native rivals.