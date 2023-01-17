The latest episode of Shark Tank India saw former teacher Poonam Kasturi take on nearly all the judges as she pitched her brand Daily Dump. The business woman's no-nonsense attitude and quick rebuttals provoked laughter and dismay from the judges, with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal remarking that “this feels like a classroom".
She eventually found an investor in Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar who offered the company ₹30 lakh in exchange for 4% equity and ₹50 lakh debt at 10% interest.
Kasturi's products had included a compost bin and non-toxic washing-cleaning products, prompting boAt founder Aman Gupta to wonder whether the bins could create an odour in the house. The investment-hopeful was quick to shut the question down, noting that she tried to avoid skeptics while talking about her products. Admitting that it was a common query, Kasturi said that she tried to focus on people who want to work for the betterment of the environment and children. The response prompted Gupta to hide his face as the other judges burst into laughter.
“Do you know how much water is in wet waste?" she sternly asked Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal after he wondered why there was a problem with wet waste going into landfills. When the businessman admitted that he did not (which was why she needed to tell him), Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh joked about how there was finally a fact that he did not know.
The latter also found herself at the receiving end of a jibe of sorts after asking Kasturi about the ingredients within a pack of detergent.
“Kyuki toxic chemicals hum ghar me leke aate hain. Aapko toh pata hi hai… aap usi mein kaam karte hain (Because we bring toxic chemicals at home… you would know, that's where you work)," she said.
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.
Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain.
(With inputs from agencies)
