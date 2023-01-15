Shark Tank India is all about helping aspiring business owners by persuading some of the biggest and most successful CEOs in the nation to invest in their venture. While BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was arguably the most popular shark in Season 1, the second season of the show has replaced him with CarDekho CEO Amit Jain. Now, there is a war of words happening on LinkedIn over how deserving Shark Tank India judges actually are to helm the show.

Ankit Uttam, a bestselling author on Amazon, first wrote about the financials of businesses run by sharks. His analysis showed that some of the judges' companies had posted large losses. Vineeta Singh's SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of ₹75 crore in FY22 up from ₹21.1 crore in the fiscal year FY21, he wrote. Peyush Bansal's Lenskart posted a consolidated loss of ₹102.3 crore in FY22, the user wrote while adding that Amit Jain's CarDekho posted losses of ₹246.5 crore in FY22.

Owner of companies like Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, and Mauj Mobile, Anupam Mittal does not reveal the numbers of Shaadi.com, the user says. He claims that other brands, aside from Shaadi.com, are either extinct or aren't profitable enough.

The LinkedIn user has compared Namita Thapar with Ananya Pandey in Bollywood over “nepotism" as Thapar is not the founder of Emcure Pharma. “It's her father who started it and still is its CEO. So her credentials seem similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood," the user wrote.

As per the user, the only business that has been successful from its inception is Aman Gupta's boAt.

Ankit Uttam’s LinkedIn post has got some strong responses. One of the users slammed him for discrediting Namita Thapar. “You are discrediting Namita just because she had inherited a company. By that logic, don’t you think promoters of all the top Indian conglomerates will be disqualified, including Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata," the user wrote.

“The businesses in India are way different. Why didn't you mention the losses of the counterparts and then think about the comparison?" wrote another user.

“I am not interested in how many losses these founders have faced. Success comes after failures. And if in India, start-ups are coming up, we should be more supportive of that culture. It will make the idea of make in India a reality. Even if the show is a copy, the ideas are original. And I will always appreciate founders who are trying to do something on their own, rather than not doing anything at all," came from another user.