Namita Thapar’s credentials ‘similar to that of Ananya Pandey’: LinkedIn post starts war of words2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 08:35 AM IST
A LinkedIn user has questioned how deserving Shark Tank India judges are to helm the show.
A LinkedIn user has questioned how deserving Shark Tank India judges are to helm the show.
Shark Tank India is all about helping aspiring business owners by persuading some of the biggest and most successful CEOs in the nation to invest in their venture. While BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was arguably the most popular shark in Season 1, the second season of the show has replaced him with CarDekho CEO Amit Jain. Now, there is a war of words happening on LinkedIn over how deserving Shark Tank India judges actually are to helm the show.