Shark Tank India has announced the newest addition to their judge's panel- it is none other than Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and CEO, Radhika Gupta. The Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO is set to appear on the third season of the popular business reality TV show along with several new ‘Sharks’. Announcing Radhika Gupta joining the judge panel, Shark Tank India, on their microblogging site ‘X’, posted “Presenting the new Shark Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. ✨" Radhika Gupta is among several new Sharks that have been announced for the third season of Shark Tank India, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal. Radhika Gupta also confirmed her joining Shark Tank India season 3 in a post on microblogging site ‘X’. "Founded a company. Building another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything to cheer for those who are building this country. This weekend at Shark Tank India is just about that. Super excited to learn, share and be part of the magic of new India!" Radhika Gupta wrote. “Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity." the Edelweiss MF CEO added.

This season’s lineup of Sharks will feature Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato) and Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts).

Season 3 of ‘Shark Tank India’ will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The shooting of the Shark Tank India season 3 had begun in September.

Shark Tank India is the Indian adaptation of American show, Shark Tank and features budding entrepreneurs pitching their products or services to a panel of investors or sharks, who then decide to invest in their companies.

The first season ran from December 2021 to February 2022 while the second began in January 2023 and continued till March 2023.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

