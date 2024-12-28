Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar highlighted that an employee with no financial upside should not work for long hours, as a founder level expectation cannot be expected of a salaried employee.

Shark Tank India judge and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Namita Thapar, called out the opinion of how the work-life balance debate differs for employees compared to founders.

“It’s Different for Employees," said Namita Thapar on the Humans of Bombay podcast. “This is a crock of bull****. Pardon my language. I completely disagree," she said.

Highlighting the stark difference between an employee and a founder, Thapar addressed that entrepreneurs who can afford to work long hours due to the financial upside should do it. The same cannot be expected of salaried employees.

“For founders, high stakeholders who make tons of money, go for it. Work 24 hours a day forever, but I think for the common man and woman they need.." some specified number of work hours, said Thapar, explaining the health consequences of working long hours.

Thapar also added that she agrees there are deliverable periods for a company, but the period of long hours should not be extended, according to the executive.

"If my accountant works 20-hour days, he's not gaining any upside like I am. Instead, he'll face serious physical and mental health issues," she said.

Thapar, along with other judges like Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Ritesh Agarwal, shared their views on the work-life balance debate on the Humans of Bombay podcast, which was released on December 14.

Mittal's Perspective The podcast witnessed contradicting views from Thapar and Anupam Mittal, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of People's Group, who shared his take on how the narrative is a lie which is sold to the younger generation.

"I think it stinks because you are not ever going to... okay, this is for people who want to achieve something extraordinary in life... you are not going to achieve anything extraordinary by counting the hours you put in," said Mittal.

Mittal also acknowledged the value of work-life harmony and flexibility but he focussed on the fact that just looking at the clock for hours is not good for a growth mindset.

“We work 16 hours a day because we believe in what we are trying to build. We never looked at the clock. Success builds ego, but struggle builds character. If you want to achieve something, go all in during the early part of your career, when you have the energy and clarity," he said.

Mittal's views were opposite to those of Thapar's, but both agreed that if founders can work beyond the clock, they may achieve a larger financial upside.