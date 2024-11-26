Shashikant Ruia, patriarch-chairman of Essar, passes away at 81, family says ‘redefined India’s corporate landscape…’

Shashi Ruia, the patriarch of the Ruia family and chairman of Essar Group, has died of prolonged illness in Mumbai. He was 81.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Nov 2024, 09:55 AM IST
A file photo of Essar Group’s chairman and Ruia family patriarch Shashikant Ruia
A file photo of Essar Group’s chairman and Ruia family patriarch Shashikant Ruia

Ruia family patriarch Shashikant Ruia has passed away at 81, the family said in an official statement on November 26.

According to a PTI report citing family sources, Ruia died in Mumbai of prolonged illness at around 11.55 pm on November 25. He had returned from the US around a month back, where he was undergoing treatment, it added.

His mortal remains will be kept at Ruia House from 1-3 pm today (November 26) and the funeral procession to the Hindu Worli Crematorium will leave at 4 pm, as per the report. 

More commonly referred to as Shashi Ruia, he is survived by his wife Manju and two sons Prashant and Anshuman.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Live: Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis? Suspense continues

Family, Company Issues Tribute

“It is with profound grief that we inform of the passing of Shri Shashikant Ruia, Patriarch of the Ruia and Essar Family. He was 81. With an unwavering commitment to community upliftment and philanthropy, he touched millions of lives leaving an enduring impact. His humility, warmth, and ability to connect with everyone he met, made him a truly exceptional leader,” the statement said.

It also paid tribute to Ruia's contributions to society, stating: “An iconic industrialist, Shri Shashikant Ruia, Chairman, Essar Group, played a significant role in redefining India's corporate landscape. He laid the foundation of the Essar Group and made it a global conglomerate. Shri. Shashikant Ruia's extraordinary legacy will remain a guiding light for all of us, as we honour his vision and continue to uphold the values, he cherished and championed.”

Also Read | Pan 2.0: Top 8 things to know — Who should apply, upgraded features, and more…

About Shashikant Ruia

A first-generation entrepreneur industrialist, Shashi Ruia, co-founded the metals-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravikant Ruia (aka Ravi Ruia) in 1969.

He began started his career in 1965 under the guidance of father Nand Kishore Ruia and laid the foundation of Essar by constructing an outer breakwater at Chennai Port in 1969. 

Today the group expanded into various sectors, including steel, oil refining, exploration and production, telecom, power, and construction.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleShashikant Ruia, patriarch-chairman of Essar, passes away at 81, family says ‘redefined India’s corporate landscape…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    437.50
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.35 (-2.09%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.65
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.12%)

    Indus Towers share price

    346.95
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    9.5 (2.82%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.30
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,307.05
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    53.95 (1.66%)

    Wipro share price

    587.20
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    4.45 (0.76%)

    Coforge share price

    8,652.85
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    42.8 (0.5%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    533.35
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,770.55
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -232.15 (-7.73%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    905.90
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -61.75 (-6.38%)

    Emami share price

    652.50
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -40.55 (-5.85%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.35
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -66.95 (-5.46%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,678.45
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1013.6 (8.69%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

    74.51
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.43 (7.86%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,552.75
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    111.05 (7.7%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    815.00
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    51.1 (6.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.