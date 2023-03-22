Shemaroo Entertainment announces appointments to senior leadership team1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Arpit Mankar has been appointed head - non-Bollywood category and Abhishek Joshi will be Head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform owned by Shemaroo.
New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Shemaroo has announced the appointment of two executives to its leadership team. Arpit Mankar has been appointed head - non-Bollywood category and Abhishek Joshi will be head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform owned by Shemaroo.
