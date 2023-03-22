New Delhi: Media and entertainment company Shemaroo has announced the appointment of two executives to its leadership team. Arpit Mankar has been appointed head - non-Bollywood category and Abhishek Joshi will be head of ShemarooMe, the OTT platform owned by Shemaroo.

As head of the non-Bollywood category, Mankar will be responsible for developing an overarching content strategy for various regions in India and abroad. He comes with over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, having worked at Star India Pvt. Ltd., Sony - AXN Networks and Reliance group. In his last stint at Disney-Star, he served as head of programming strategy for Star Plus and general manager - Star Bharat, responsible for delivering viewership and profitability targets for the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channels). In this new role, he will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer – Shemaroo and will be a part of the executive committee.

Abhishek Joshi as head of ShemarooMe will be overseeing the strategy, planning and operations of the platform. He will be responsible for driving revenue, subscriber acquisition and will be leading a team of cross-functional executives to maximize growth. In his last role, Joshi was business head of SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) and head of business partnerships at MX Player. In the past, Joshi has worked with players like Sony Pictures Networks India, Zenga Media Pvt Ltd (ZengaTV), Reliance Big Pictures, SonyLIV and ABP Group. He will be reporting into Zubin Dubash, chief operating officer – digital business.

“We are excited to onboard Abhishek and Arpit in our leadership team at Shemaroo. Their proven track record and diverse skill sets will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive growth and innovation across various B2C businesses," Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer - Shemaroo said in a statement.