Shemaroo Entertainment announces appointments to senior leadership team

As head of the non-Bollywood category, Mankar will be responsible for developing an overarching content strategy for various regions in India and abroad. He comes with over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, having worked at Star India Pvt. Ltd., Sony - AXN Networks and Reliance group. In his last stint at Disney-Star, he served as head of programming strategy for Star Plus and general manager - Star Bharat, responsible for delivering viewership and profitability targets for the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channels). In this new role, he will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer – Shemaroo and will be a part of the executive committee.