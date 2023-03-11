Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as CCO for external brands and CEO, Home Stop

New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop on Saturday announced the appointment of Kavindra Mishra as chief commercial officer for external brands, and CEO of Home Stop - the company’s home-goods retail chain.

Mishra comes with over two decades of retail experience having worked with large retail houses. In his last role, Mishra was managing director at Indian designer label House of Anita Dongre. An alumnus of IIM-Bangalore alumnus, Mishra has had stints with retail companies such as Pepe, ABFRL, Benetton and Arvind among others in leadership positions.

“Kavindra brings a wealth of retail experience, that will provide strategic leadership to our External Brands and planning. He will further bring in special focus to our home business, as the CEO of Home Stop, where we see significant opportunity for growth. We are confident Kavindra’s appointment will add significant value to the organizing and drive business to the next level," Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd, said announcing Mishra’s appointment.

Home Stop is a home retailing store that sells kitchenware, furniture, linen, cookware etc.

“It has always been my desire to continuously learn and upgrade my skill sets to contribute to the organization and teams of which I am a part. In this journey, I am delighted to work with India’s foremost retailer Shoppers Stop and deliver an unmatched consumer experience across formats," said Mishra.

Shoppers Stop Ltd., set up in 1991, operates fashion and beauty brands in India.

The company has a network of 97 department stores; it also operates eight premium home concept stores, apart from 142 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.