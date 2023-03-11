Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as CCO for external brands and CEO, Home Stop

Shoppers Stop appoints Kavindra Mishra as CCO for external brands and CEO, Home Stop1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Mishra comes with over two decades of retail experience having worked with large retail houses. An alumnus of IIM-Bangalore alumnus, Mishra has had stints with retail companies such as Pepe, ABFRL, Benetton and Arvind among others in leadership positions.
New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop on Saturday announced the appointment of Kavindra Mishra as chief commercial officer for external brands, and CEO of Home Stop - the company’s home-goods retail chain.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×