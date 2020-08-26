Home >Companies >People >Shoppers Stop in process of evaluating suitable candidate for MD, CEO
Shoppers Stop is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands.

Shoppers Stop in process of evaluating suitable candidate for MD, CEO

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 12:54 PM IST PTI

  • Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons
  • His last working day was August 25

Retail firm Shoppers Stop on Wednesday said it is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Last month, Shoppers Stop had said its MD & CEO Rajiv Suri had resigned citing personal reasons.

"The last working day of Rajiv Suri, MD & CEO was August 25, 2020 and post that he ceased to be in the said position. The nomination, remuneration and corporate governance committee is in the process of evaluating a suitable candidate for the position of MD & CEO and the developments shall be intimated, from time to time," the K Raheja Corp group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Shoppers Stop is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands. The company reported a revenue of 3,380.98 crore for 2019-20.

